Aug 21 Family Dollar Stores Inc rejected
Dollar General Corp's acquisition offer, citing
antitrust concerns, and reaffirmed its support for a buyout
offer from Dollar Tree Inc.
"Our board reviewed, with our advisors, all aspects of
Dollar General's proposal and unanimously concluded that it is
not reasonably likely to be completed on the terms proposed,"
Family Dollar's Chief Executive Howard Levine said in a
statement.
He also said Dollar General's letter, sent late on
Wednesday, "contained blatant mischaracterizations and did
nothing to address the antitrust issues in Dollar General's
proposal".
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)