Aug 21 Family Dollar Stores Inc rejected
a $9 billion buyout offer from Dollar General Corp that
it said could run foul of competition law, opting instead for a
smaller bid from Dollar Tree Inc that guarantees a job
for its CEO.
Family Dollar, the second-largest dollar store in the United
States, said it believed a deal with its larger rival would be
unlikely to win antitrust approval, despite a promise by Dollar
General to close some stores.
"We will not jeopardize the Dollar Tree deal for a
transaction with Dollar General that has a high likelihood of
not closing due to antitrust considerations," said Ed Garden, an
independent director on Family Dollar's board and co-founder of
Trian Fund Management LP, a large shareholder.
Trian Fund Management, led by activist investor Nelson
Peltz, owned 7.3 percent stake in Family Dollar as of July 27.
Dollar stores, a popular choice for penny-pinching customers
in a weak U.S. economy, have come under pressure to merge as
competition intensifies, particularly with Wal-Mart Stores Inc
opening more small-format stores.
The formal rejection came a day after Dollar General Chief
Executive Rick Dreiling questioned whether his counterpart at
Family Dollar, Howard Levine, was serving his own interests in
supporting Dollar Tree's $8.5 billion offer.
As friction escalated, Levine responded on Thursday by
saying that Dreiling's letter "contained blatant
mischaracterizations and did nothing to address the antitrust
issues in Dollar General's proposal."
Dreiling said in a rebuttal that Dollar General had "done
extensive antitrust analysis using experienced advisers, the
results of which confirm that the transaction as proposed is
capable of being completed."
The U.S. market for dollar stores grew 46 percent to $48.2
billion between 2008 and 2013 and is expected to grow 18 percent
in the next five years, according to Euromonitor International.
A combined Dollar General-Family Dollar would have nearly
20,000 stores across 46 U.S. states and annual sales in excess
of $28 billion.
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar combined would have 13,000
stores across the United States and Canada and $18 billion in
annual sales - enough to vault it ahead of Dollar General as the
biggest discount retailer in North America.
Diana Moss, vice president of the pro-competition American
Antitrust Institute, said a union between Dollar General and
Family Dollar would create a company that controls the market.
"That's going to raise some eyebrows," she said. "I can see
this will get some heavy scrutiny."
Rahul Sharma, managing director of investment advisory Neev
Capital, said antitrust issues were not insurmountable given the
much bigger size of retailers such as Wal-Mart and Kroger Co
, which also cater to low- and middle-income consumers.
Combined, the three dollar chains' annual sales total about
$35 billion - less than a tenth of Wal-Mart's $473 billion.
"It is not clear to us why the antitrust concerns could not
be resolved via methods such as store divestitures," said S&P
Capital IQ analyst Efraim Levy. "It might be that antitrust was
not the full reason."
'UNFRIENDLY'
Certainly, the Dollar Tree cash-and-stock bid is friendlier
to Family Dollar's management. Levine, son of Family Dollar's
founder, would remain CEO of the Matthews, North Carolina-based
company were it to be bought by Dollar Tree.
Were Dollar General to buy Family Dollar, Levine is expected
to lose his job, although this has not been confirmed.
"The Dollar General offer, while it clearly makes sense in
the form of synergies, was unfriendly to Family Dollar," said
Joan Storms, retail analyst at Wedbush Securities Inc.
Activist investor Carl Icahn, who has whittled down his
stake in Family Dollar to 3.6 percent as of July 30 after buying
9.4 percent, has also questioned whether Levine's future could
have swung the decision to favor Dollar Tree.
There are reasons to argue that Dollar General and Family
Dollar might be an easier fit. Both offer goods at multiple
price points, while Dollar Tree sticks to a $1 or less format.
Family Dollar's presence is biggest in Texas and the eastern
United States. Texas is also home to more Dollar General stores
than any other state - more than 1,000 stores, or about a tenth
of the total.
But divesting 700 stores, as Dollar General has promised,
might not be simple, a former antitrust lawyer in the federal
government, who declined to be identified, told Reuters.
"The wild card," he said, would be finding "a purchaser who
is a viable competitor."
Most analysts said they expected a renewed offer from Dollar
General.
"This may be a negotiating tactic for (Family Dollar) to get
a better price," said Claudia Higgins, antitrust partner at Kaye
Scholer LLP. "Antitrust is very often a part of the negotiating
picture."
Shares of Dollar General were down 0.3 percent at $63.57 in
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange, while Family
Dollar's shares were down 0.2 percent at $79.63.
Shares of Dollar Tree, which also reported a 2.6 percent
fall in quarterly profit as its costs rose, were down 1.3
percent at $54.30 on the Nasdaq.
