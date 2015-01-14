(Adds analysts' comments, shares)
By Ramkumar Iyer and Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Jan 14 Institutional Shareholder Services
advised Family Dollar Stores Inc shareholders to vote
for the retailer's acquisition by Dollar Tree Inc,
reversing its previous stance.
The deal offers near certainty of closure, the proxy
advisory firm said in a report.
ISS asked Family Dollar's shareholders in December to oppose
Dollar Tree's $8.5 billion cash-and-stock offer, delay voting on
the deal and consider Dollar General Corp's higher cash
offer of $9.1 billion.
"Dollar General's near-silence on regulatory progress -
particularly its failure to meaningfully follow through on its
own unforced commitment to provide a meaningful update in
December - speaks volumes," ISS said on Wednesday.
Dollar General, the largest U.S. discount retailer, has not
provided any major updates on its talks with antitrust
regulators after Family Dollar's shareholder meeting to vote on
the deal was postponed for the second time on Dec. 23.
"This is the time where they (Dollar General) have to show
their cards ... or else Dollar Tree will indeed win the prize,"
Rahul Sharma, managing director of investment advisory firm Neev
Capital, told Reuters.
Further adjournments risked Dollar Tree walking away and
there were no "material improvements" in the chances of Dollar
General's bid getting antitrust approval, ISS said.
Dollar Tree said in a letter to Family Dollar last week that
it was unwilling to agree to further adjournments of the
shareholder vote, which is now scheduled for Jan. 22.
Family Dollar's shares were down 1.1 percent at $75.98 in
afternoon trading, closer to Dollar Tree's $74.50 per share
offer than to Dollar General's $80 per share bid.
The stock's movement suggests more people believe this may
go the Dollar Tree way, Edward Jones analyst Brian Yarbrough
said.
Dollar General was not immediately available for comment and
Dollar Tree declined to comment.
Dollar Tree has said it would divest as many stores as
required to get antitrust approval for the deal, while Dollar
General has stuck to its offer to shed up to 1,500 stores.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is scrutinizing both
offers over worries that a deal could inflate prices at discount
stores.
Family Dollar Chief Executive Howard Levine said the company
was "pleased" with ISS's latest recommendation.
Dollar General's shares were down about 1 percent at $67.24
on the New York Stock Exchange, while Dollar Tree's shares were
2 percent lower at $66.61 on the Nasdaq.
