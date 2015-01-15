(Adds Glass Lewis statement)
By Ramkumar Iyer and Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Jan 14 Changing their previous stance, two
influential proxy advisory firms advised Family Dollar Stores
Inc shareholders to vote for the retailer's acquisition
by Dollar Tree Inc, saying the deal offered more
certainty of closure.
Institutional Shareholder Services said on Wednesday Dollar
Tree's proposal was in the best interest of shareholders and was
more likely to close as it faces fewer antitrust hurdles.
The proxy advisory firm had asked Family Dollar's
shareholders in December to oppose Dollar Tree's $8.5 billion
cash-and-stock offer, delay voting on the deal and consider
Dollar General Corp's higher cash offer of $9.1 billion.
Dollar Tree has said it would divest as many stores as
required to get antitrust approval for the deal, while Dollar
General has stuck to its offer to shed up to 1,500 stores.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is scrutinizing both
offers over worries that a deal could inflate prices at discount
stores.
"Dollar General's near-silence on regulatory progress -
particularly its failure to meaningfully follow through on its
own unforced commitment to provide a meaningful update in
December - speaks volumes," ISS said on Wednesday.
Dollar General, the largest U.S. discount retailer, has not
provided any major updates on its talks with antitrust
regulators after Family Dollar's shareholder meeting to vote on
the deal was postponed for the second time on Dec. 23.
"This is the time where they (Dollar General) have to show
their cards ... or else Dollar Tree will indeed win the prize,"
Rahul Sharma, managing director of investment advisory firm Neev
Capital, told Reuters.
Further adjournments risked Dollar Tree walking away and
there were no "material improvements" in the chances of Dollar
General's bid getting antitrust approval, ISS said.
Dollar Tree said in a letter to Family Dollar last week that
it was unwilling to agree to further adjournments of the
shareholder vote, which is now scheduled for Jan. 22.
Late on Wednesday, proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co also
recommended shareholders vote for a merger with Dollar Tree.
" e believe the risk/reward dynamics at play here now
favor acceptance of the Dollar Tree merger over either the
Dollar General offer or the potential further delay of the
Dollar Tree merger," Glass Lewis said in its report.
Dollar General was not immediately available for comment and
Dollar Tree declined to comment.
