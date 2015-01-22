Tesla is most painful stock for short sellers in 2017
SAN FRANCISCO, May 2 Traders short selling Tesla's soaring stock have lost $3.7 billion this year, eclipsing the combined losses of traders shorting Apple , Amazon.com and Netflix.
Jan 22 Family Dollar Stores Inc's shareholders approved the discount retailer's deal to be bought by Dollar Tree Inc, effectively putting Dollar General Corp out of the race to buy the company.
About 84 million shares were voted in favor of the deal, representing 74 percent of the total outstanding shares. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
LOS ANGELES, May 2 The Service Employees International Union, backer of a five-year campaign to improve pay and job conditions for fast-food workers, on Tuesday asked Illinois and California officials to investigate how McDonald's Corp calculates restaurant rents, which generate about one-fourth of its revenue.