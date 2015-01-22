* About 74 pct of outstanding shares vote for deal
* Vote a loss for Family Dollar shareholders - Dollar
General CEO
* Family Dollar shares up 1 pct, Dollar Tree shares up 2.3
pct
* Dollar General shares up 2.6 pct after CEO term extended
(Adds analyst comment, details)
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Ken Otterbourg
Jan 22 Family Dollar Stores Inc's
shareholders approved the discount retailer's deal to be bought
by Dollar Tree Inc, scuppering a higher hostile offer
from larger rival Dollar General Corp.
About 74 percent of the total outstanding shares of Family
Dollar, the No.2 U.S. discount retailer, were voted in favor of
the deal on Thursday.
Family Dollar accepted its smaller rival's cash-and-stock
offer of $8.5 billion in July and later rejected a $9.1 billion
all-cash offer from Dollar General, citing antitrust concerns.
The biggest U.S. discount retailer then took its offer directly
to Family Dollar shareholders.
Dollar Tree later threatened to walk away after Family
Dollar shareholders twice postponed voting to approve the deal.
"... today was the drop dead day. Shareholders got nervous,"
Edward Jones analyst Brian Yarbrough said.
The Dollar Tree deal was the right one for shareholders as
it has a better chance of passing regulatory muster, Family
Dollar Chief Executive Howard Levine said, showing little
emotion in discussing the sale of the company his father
founded.
Dollar General CEO Rick Dreiling called the vote a loss for
consumers and Family Dollar shareholders.
Levine said he expects the Federal Trade Commission to
approve the deal by the end of March.
If approved, the deal will give Dollar Tree more than 13,000
stores across the United States and Canada, and more than $18
billion in annual sales.
Dollar General, which has about 11,500 stores, had revenue
of $17.5 billion for the year ended Jan. 31, 2014.
Dollar Tree said it would stick to selling food items,
household products and party goods at $1, while Family Dollar
stores would continue to have multiple price points.
While Dollar Tree has suburban stores across most U.S.
states, Family Dollar and Dollar General have a large presence
in low-income neighborhoods.
They have been facing competition from the smaller format
stores started by retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc
and Target Corp.
The combination would help Dollar Tree increase its clout
with vendors, S&P Capital IQ analyst Levy Efraim told Reuters.
Family Dollar shares were up 1.3 percent at $76.50, while
Dollar Tree rose 3.8 percent to $70.38.
Dollar General shares rose 4 percent to $69.90 after the
company said Dreiling would continue as CEO through January
2016, unless a successor was appointed earlier. He was slated to
step down at the end of May.
(Editing by Joyjeet Das)