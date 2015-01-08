Jan 8 Family Dollar Stores Inc, the
target of two rival U.S. dollar store chains, reported a 47
percent drop in quarterly profit as margins fell due to higher
discounting.
The No. 2 U.S. discount retailer's net income fell to $41.4
million, or 36 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Nov.
29, from $78 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $2.56 billion from $2.5 billion.
The company's shareholders decided late last month to
postpone a vote on a takeover by Dollar Tree Inc in the
face of a higher hostile bid from Dollar General Corp.
