(Adds details, company comments from management call)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan and Nandita Bose
Jan 8 Family Dollar Stores Inc, the
target of a takeover battle between two U.S. rivals, reported
lower-than-expected quarterly earnings after it stepped up
discounting and booked more sales of lower-margin items such as
food and tobacco.
The company said on Thursday that it was cutting back on
promotional activities and focusing on everyday low-prices to
arrest a fall in margins. In 2014, it had spent $50 million to
reduce prices in key segments.
Gross margins fell to 33.4 percent in the first quarter
ended Nov. 29 from 34.3 percent a year earlier.
Sales at stores open at least a year fell 0.4 percent.
Analysts on average expected a 1.4 percent increase, according
to research firm Consensus Metrix.
"It was a rough holiday season last year," Chief Executive
Officer Howard Levine said on a conference call on the results.
Shares of Family Dollar were down 0.6 percent at $78.42 in
midday trading.
The company said it had not seen any benefit from lower
gasoline prices.
"I think it's coming," Levine said.
Family Dollar is being pursued by both Dollar General Corp
and Dollar Tree Inc, which see an acquisition of
the company as way to help fend off rising competition from
Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Amazon.com Inc.
Family Dollar has accepted a bid of about $8.5 billion in
cash and stock from smaller rival Dollar Tree, saying Dollar
General's $9.1 billion all-cash offer did not address antitrust
concerns.
Dollar General, the biggest U.S. discount retailer, has
taken its offer directly to Family Dollar shareholders, who are
scheduled to vote on it on Jan. 22.
First-quarter net income fell 47 percent to $41.4 million,
or 36 cents per share.
Excluding fees and expenses like an $8.9 million
merger-related charge, earnings came to 44 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected 62 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 2.3 percent to $2.56 billion but fell short of
analysts' estimates of $2.57 billion.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru and Nandita
Bose in Chicago; Editing by Simon Jennings and Lisa Von Ahn)