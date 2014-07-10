UPDATE 1-Honda sees auto sales edging up, profit sliding in 2017/18
July 10 Discount retailer Family Dollar Stores Inc's quarterly profit fell by a third as the company resorted to discounts to clear inventory and competition intensified.
The company, which is under pressure from activist investor Carl Icahn to put itself up for sale, said net income fell to $81.1 million, or 71 cents per share, from $120.9 million, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 3.3 percent to $2.66 billion in the third quarter ended May 31, from $2.57 billion a year earlier.
Same-store sales fell 1.8 percent, the third straight quarterly decline. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
