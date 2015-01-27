S.Korea says private consumption fragile, strong exports boost investment
SEOUL, May 12 South Korea said on Friday that recovery in private consumption remains weak although rapid growth in exports is boosting both production and investment.
Jan 27 Activist investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management LP cut its stake in Family Dollar Stores Inc to 2.07 percent from 7.3 percent.
Trian Management sold about 6 million shares of the discount retailer, the hedge fund said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. (1.usa.gov/1EolGvx)
Family Dollar's shareholders approved an $8.5 billion deal last week to be bought by Dollar Tree Inc, scuppering a higher hostile offer from larger rival Dollar General Corp . (Reporting By Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
TORONTO, May 11 Hudson's Bay Co on Thursday reported a 2.9 percent decline in quarterly sales, saying fewer customers shopped in its stores, which include Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor, amid a continuing shift toward online shopping.