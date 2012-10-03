Oct 3 Family Dollar Stores Inc posted a
higher quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by sales of food,
but margins remained under pressure, and the company recorded a
charge from a litigation settlement with some workers.
The discount chain said it had earned $80.9 million, or 69
cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended on Aug. 25, up from
$79.8 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding the litigation charge, the company earned 75 cents
per share in the latest period.
Sales rose 10.8 percent to $2.36 billion. Sales at stores
open at least a year rose 5.4 percent.