July 10 Family Dollar Stores Inc posted
a smaller quarterly profit on Wednesday and said it expects
customers to remain under financial pressure and hold back on
purchases that are not absolutely necessary.
Family Dollar earned $120.9 million, or $1.05 per share, in
the quarter ended June 1, down from $124.5 million, or $1.06 a
share.
Sales rose 9 percent to $2.57 billion, while sales at stores
open at least a year, or same-store sales, rose 2.9 percent. The
discount chain expects same-store sales to rise 2 percent this
quarter.