April 10 Family Dollar Stores Inc posted a higher quarterly profit, as sales from newly added items such as cigarettes and Pepsi drove revenue.

Net income rose to $140.1 million, or $1.21 per share, in the quarter ended March 2, from $136.4 million, or $1.15 per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 17.7 percent to $2.89 billion, while comparable-store sales rose 2.9 percent in the quarter.