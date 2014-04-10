(Adds details on Gap Inc sales)
By Phil Wahba
April 10 Family Dollar Stores Inc,
seeking to reverse declining sales and profit, said on Thursday
it is slashing prices to win shoppers, cutting jobs, and
shutting hundreds of stores.
Other retailers, including Gap Inc, posted
disappointing monthly sales and store traffic.
Family Dollar, which caters to lower-income shoppers, many
living paycheck to paycheck, reported sales at stores open at
least a year fell 3.8 percent in the quarter ended March 1. It
expects sales to decline this quarter, too.
Family Dollar Chief Executive Officer Howard Levine, on a
call with investors, pointed to "a more financially constrained
consumer," echoing recent comments from rivals. Wal-Mart Stores
Inc a few weeks ago said sharp cuts in food stamp
benefits and higher payroll taxes had pinched its customers.
"There's still in a big part of the economy where price
matters," said Wharton Business School professor Barbara Kahn.
A group of U.S. retailers posted sales figures that
suggested consumers remained cautious in March.
The Thomson Reuters Same Store Sales Index, which tracks
monthly sales at stores open at least a year at some key
retailers, registered a 2.2 percent increase for March, below
last year's result of 2.7 percent.
Gap Inc reported a 6 percent decline in comparable sales,
with store traffic at its namesake clothes stores "well below"
its expectations. Sales also fell at its Banana Republic and Old
Navy stores.
To be sure, retailers were not helped by cold weather last
month and a later Easter, which this year will fall on April 20.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's consumer
sentiment index dipped to 80.0 in March from 81.6 in February,
its lowest point since November.
Apparel retailers Victoria Secret parent company L Brands
Inc, Cato Corp, The Buckle Inc, and
Zumiez Inc all reported same-store sales declines for
March, while Stein-Mart Inc reported a smaller increase
than Wall Street analysts expected.
Rite Aid Corp reported a 5 percent decline in
same-store sales of general merchandise. But the drugstore
company gave a better-than-expected profit for its new fiscal
year, and shares rose 10 percent to $7.04, their highest level
since 2001.
Costco Wholesale Corp reported a
better-than-expected 5 percent increase in March same-store
sales.
The S&P Retail Index closed down 2.1 percent,
compared with a 1.6 percent decline for the broader S&P 500
L. Brands shares were down 5.2 percent. Gap shares fell
3.2 percent after hours.
MORE $1 ITEMS
Family Dollar, which has struggled to compete with rivals
Dollar General Corp and Dollar Tree Inc, has
created many of its own problems.
It has found that customers balk at higher prices,
especially as rivals were lowering theirs, and expanded its
store fleet aggressively.
The retailer has begun to try to remedy that by implementing
price cuts on 1,000 basic items, though the company did not give
specifics on which products.
"That magical $1 price point that has been so important to
us over the years, it's hard to find sometimes," Family Dollar's
Levine said on a call. "These investments will make us more
competitive."
Family Dollar, which operates 8,100 stores across the United
States, also said it would close 370 unprofitable stores, and
slow its expansion. The company will open between 350 and 400
new stores next fiscal year, rather than the 500 initially
planned.
Comparable sales last quarter at the stores Family Dollar
will close were down 8 percent.
Overall sales at Family Dollar in the quarter fell 6.1
percent to $2.72 billion, below the $2.77 billion analysts were
expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income was $168.9 million, or $1.47 per share, down 35
percent from $220.4 million, or $1.90 per share.
The discount chain's gross profit fell 6.7 percent points,
as shoppers gravitated toward buying everyday products such as
food and cigarettes, which have lower profit margins than items
like clothing and house wares.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba. Additional reporting by Shailaja
Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid, Jonathan
Oatis and Tom Brown)