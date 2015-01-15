Jan 15 Dollar General Corp said it does
not expect to divest more than 1,500 stores to gain regulatory
approval for its bid to buy smaller rival Family Dollar Corp
.
Dollar General also said it had discussions with potential
buyers for the stores that may be divested.
Family Dollar said on Monday that regulators would want many
more than 1,500 stores divested by Dollar General, and asked
shareholders to vote for its agreement to be bought by Dollar
Tree Inc.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)