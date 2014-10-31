Oct 31 Dollar General Corp extended for
the second time its tender offer to acquire shares of Family
Dollar Stores Inc, as less than 4 percent of Family
Dollar's shares had been tendered so far.
Family Dollar, which has spurned Dollar General's takeover
approaches twice, citing anti-trust concerns, has been pushing
for a lower cash-and-stock deal from Dollar Tree Inc of
$74.50 per share.
Dollar General said its tender offer would now expire on
Dec. 31, instead of Oct. 31.
About 4 million shares, nearly 3.6 percent of Family
Dollar's total share capital of about 114 million, had been
validly tendered into the offer as of Oct. 30, Dollar General
said in a statement.
It had set Oct. 8 as the deadline for the tender offer, when
it took its all cash $80 per share bid for Family Dollar hostile
in September.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Tresa
Sherin Morera)