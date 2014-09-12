Sept 12 UK-based provider of child trust funds
Family Investments said it plans to merge with Engage Mutual, a
savings and insurance firm.
The Brighton, England-based Family Investments said the
combined business is expected to have about 2 million customers
and would oversee about 6 billion stg ($9.74 billion) of family
assets. (bit.ly/1qp0vD4)
Simon Markey, chief executive of Family Investments will
lead the joint venture and Christina McComb from Engage Mutual
will be the chair.
Engage said that its unique 1 million stg customer benefit
would continue even after the merger. (bit.ly/X3saNg)
Both companies have yet to seek approval on the merger from
its members.
($1 = 0.6158 British Pounds)
(Reporting By Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)