May 26 Familymart :

* Says it will merge with UNY Group Holdings, effective Sep. 1

* Says it will hold stake of six units of UNY Group Holdings, as result of the merger

* To change name to FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co.,Ltd, effective Sep. 1

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/YI4DVT

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)