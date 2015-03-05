TOKYO, March 6 FamilyMart Co and the operator of Circle K Sunkus stores are considering a merger that would create Japan's second-biggest convenience store chain, rivalling Seven-Eleven Japan Co, a person familiar with the discussions said.

As competition in the industry intensifies, FamilyMart and UNY Group Holdings Co, which run the third and fourth-biggest chains by sales, are considering ways to bulk up, the source said early on Friday.

A FamilyMart spokesman said: "It's true we are discussing various management options, but at this point nothing is decided."

UNY officials could not be reached for immediate comment.

The merged companies would have annual revenue of 2.81 trillion yen ($23.4 billion), eclipsing No.3 player Lawson Inc to trail Seven-Eleven, owned by Seven & i Holdings Co , at 3.78 trillion yen. (Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by David Goodman)