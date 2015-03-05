* Combined group would be market's No.2 player behind Seven-Eleven

* Japan's convenience store competition heating up (Adds detail, context)

By Ritsuko Shimizu

TOKYO, March 6 FamilyMart Co and the operator of Circle K Sunkus stores are considering a merger that would create Japan's second-biggest convenience store chain, rivalling Seven-Eleven Japan Co, a person familiar with the discussions said.

As competition in the industry intensifies, FamilyMart and UNY Group Holdings Co, which run the third and fourth-biggest chains by sales, are considering ways to bulk up, the source said early on Friday.

A FamilyMart spokesman said: "It's true we are discussing various management options, but at this point nothing is decided."

UNY officials could not be reached for immediate comment.

The merged companies would have annual revenue of 2.81 trillion yen ($23.4 billion), eclipsing No.3 player Lawson Inc to close in on Seven-Eleven's 3.78 trillion yen. Seven-Eleven is owned by Seven & i Holdings Co.

In the cut-throat competition among Japan's ubiquitous convenience stores, which sell everything from freshly brewed coffee to clothes and branded foods, FamilyMart and Circle K Sunkus would seek efficiencies in distribution, the source said.

Lawson, trying to make a name for itself in health products, said late last year that it was buying upmarket chain Seijo Ishii Co in a 55 billion yen deal.

The FamilyMart-Circle K Sunkus deal would be worth about 100 billion yen, the Nikkei newspaper said. Kyodo News said the tie-up is likely to be mediated by Itochu Corp, Japan's third-biggest trading house and the largest shareholder in FamilyMart with a stake of about 30 percent. It also owns about 3 percent of UNY, Kyodo said.

FamilyMart and UNY have a combined 17,599 stores nationwide, ahead of Seven-Eleven's 17,491, Kyodo said. (Writing by William Mallard; Editing by David Goodman)