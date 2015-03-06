* Combined group would be market's No.2 player behind
Seven-Eleven
* Japan's convenience store competition heating up
* FamilyMart shares down 3 pct, UNY Group up 8 pct
(Recasts with company confirmation; adds share prices, fund
manager comment)
By Ritsuko Shimizu
TOKYO, March 6 FamilyMart Co Ltd and
UNY Group Holdings Co Ltd said on Friday they were
considering a merger that would create Japan's second-biggest
convenience store chain, rivalling industry leader Seven-Eleven
Japan.
The move comes as FamilyMart, Japan's No.3 convenience store
chain, and UNY, the owner of fourth-ranked Circle K Sunkus, seek
ways to bulk up amid intensifying competition in a saturated
market, a source familiar with the talks told Reuters.
The chains had combined revenue of 2.81 trillion yen ($23.4
billion) in the year ended February 2014, eclipsing
second-ranked Lawson Inc to close in on Seven-Eleven's
3.78 trillion yen. Seven-Eleven is owned by Seven & i Holdings
Co.
In separate statements, FamilyMart and UNY said they were in
discussions but nothing had been decided yet.
Shares in FamilyMart fell 3 percent but UNY surged 8
percent.
"UNY will be able to create a growth story by strengthening
its convenience store business. There are hopes it can pull
itself out of a pattern of falling sales and profits," said
Hiromitsu Kamata, head of the Japanese equity target department
at Amundi Japan.
On the other hand, a merger is seen as negative for
FamilyMart because of the struggling general merchandising
stores under UNY's umbrella, Kamata said.
UNY expects its operating profit to have fallen 13 percent
in the fiscal year ended last month, down for the third straight
year as it grapples with weakness in its supermarket business.
In the cut-throat competition among Japan's ubiquitous
convenience stores, which sell everything from freshly brewed
coffee to clothes and branded foods, the companies would seek
efficiencies in procurement and distribution, the source said.
In other recent sector moves, Lawson said late last year it
was buying upmarket chain Seijo Ishii Co.
Kyodo News said the tie-up was likely to be mediated by
Itochu Corp, Japan's third-biggest trading house and
the largest shareholder in FamilyMart with a stake of about 37
percent. Itochu also owns about 3 percent of UNY.
FamilyMart and UNY have a combined 17,599 stores nationwide,
ahead of Seven-Eleven's 17,491, according to Kyodo.
(Writing by William Mallard; Additional reporting by Ayai
Tomisawa and Chris Gallagher; Editing by David Goodman and Alan
Raybould)