Fitch Places MHP's Foreign-Currency IDR on Rating Watch Positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, May 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed MHP S.A.'s 'B-' Long-Term Foreign-Currency (FC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on Rating Watch Positive (RWP) and upgraded the Local-Currency (LC) IDR to 'B' from 'B-' upon the company's recent placement of a USD500 million Eurobond. The Outlook on the LC IDR is Stable. The agency has also assigned MHP's Eurobond a final rating of 'B-' and placed it on Rating Watch Positive. A full list of ra