BRIEF-Changzhou NRB sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up 0 pct to 20 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 31.8 million yuan to 38.1 million yuan
Sept 17 Famous Brands
* Famous Brands And Total South Africa Extend Partnership
* Expanded its existing relationship with strategic alliance partner, Total South Africa, to introduce a new offering to upper-end metropolitan service stations in petroleum supplier's service station network
* Will simultaneously retain its current agreement with total South Africa to supply Mugg & Bean brand as exclusive coffee offering across petroleum business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
