JOHANNESBURG Oct 22 South Africa's biggest
fast-food restaurant chain Famous Brands said on
Thursday half-year profit rose 14 percent as consumers opted to
eat out despite economic and household financial pressure.
The company, which owns chains such as Debonairs Pizza and
Mugg & Bean, said in a statement headline earnings per share
totalled 241 cents from 212 cents last year.
Africa's pool of consumers with disposable income is
expanding thanks to a decade of relative political stability and
economic growth.
The company said "eating out has become part of the fabric
of the social lives of the majority of middle-income and
high-income", despite consumers being short on cash as growth in
many industries stalled.
Famous Brands raised its interim dividend by 23 percent to
190 cents per share.
