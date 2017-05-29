JOHANNESBURG May 29 South African fast food
group Famous Brands scrapped its dividend on Monday for
the first time in 13 years, seeking to conserve capital after
debt levels rose following seven acquisitions, which include
Gourmet Burger Kitchen.
"It is anticipated that, subject to future acquisitions and
operating requirements, payment of dividends will resume in the
2018 financial year," the company said in a statement.
The South African group, which also owns casual dining chain
Wimpy UK and fast food assets such as Steers and Debonairs,
bought Britain's Gourmet Burger Kitchen for 2.1 billion rand
($163 million) in September.
($1 = 12.9206 rand)
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Mark Potter)