HIGHLIGHTS-Donald Trump in first full week as U.S. president

Jan 23 U.S. President Donald Trump addressed business and trade issues on Monday. Highlights of the day follow: TRADE Trump formally withdraws the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, distancing America from Asian allies as China's influence in the region rises. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto says his country will aim to keep tariff-free commerce with North American Free Trade Agreement partners Canada and the United States in its talks wi