JOHANNESBURG May 27 South African fast-food
company Famous Brands reported a 22 percent increase in
full-year earnings on Monday, helped by solid sales growth and
an increase in new stores.
Headline earnings for the year to end-February came in at
339 cents per share versus 278 cents a year earlier.
Famous Brands holds the franchise rights to some of South
Africa's best known fast-food outlets and despite the subdued
macro-economic climate has grown its business to 1,764
restaurants and plans to expand in the UK and India.
A total of 140 new restaurants were opened in the year, with
110 of these in South Africa.
Chief Executive Kevin Hedderwick said it is launching its
Steers brand in the UK and opening a Debonairs Pizza restaurant
in Mumbai in July.
A final dividend of 142 cents was declared, bringing the
total dividend to 250 cents a share, an increase of 25 percent
on the previous year.
Shares of Famous Brands closed at 94 rand on Friday, a year
high for the stock that has traded as low as 69.50 rand this
year.
