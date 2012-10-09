JOHANNESBURG Oct 9 Industrial group Famous
Brands has formed a joint-venture with Coega Dairy that
will manufacture a variety of cheese products, the company said
on Tuesday.
Coega Dairy is a dairy manufacturing business owned by local
farmers, factory and farm employees. Famous Brands will control
51 percent of the joint venture, to be named Famous Brands
Cheese Manufacturing Company, with Coega Dairy owning the rest.
The joint venture's first-year annualised turnover is
expected to be around 180 million rand ($20.26 million).
($1 = 8.8828 South African rand)
