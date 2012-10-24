BRIEF-Westinghouse and boilermakers agree to new three-year contract
* Westinghouse- co, boilermakers agreed to new, 3-year contract with international brotherhood of boilermakers, iron shipbuilders, blacksmiths, forgers and helpers in newington
Oct 24 Oct 24 Famous Dave's of America Inc : * Reports third quarter earnings * Qtrly same store sales for company-owned restaurants open for 24 months or
more increased 0.2 percent * Qtrly total revenue $39.9 million * Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.11 * Q3 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $40.1 million -- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text * Further company coverage
* New York Stock Exchange listing alongside one on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul exchange has been favoured listing option for Saudi Aramco- FT, citing documents