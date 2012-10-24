(Corrects to add dropped word in the headline)

Oct 24 Oct 24 Famous Dave's of America Inc : * Reports third quarter earnings * Qtrly same store sales for company-owned restaurants open for 24 months or

more increased 0.2 percent * Qtrly total revenue $39.9 million * Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.11 * Q3 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $40.1 million -- Thomson

* Source text * Further company coverage