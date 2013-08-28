Aug 28 Fandango, the movie ticketing service owned by cable company Comcast, said on Wednesday it was buying Quantum Loyalty Solutions, which creates promotions linked to ticket sales.

The acquisition would allow Fandango, which sells tickets for U.S. theater chains with more than 21,000 screens, to expand its existing promotional services that enable ticket owners to enter a sweepstake to win a car, get a free iTunes download and other incentives.

Quantum's Hollywood Movie Money service provides incentives that include sweepstakes and coupon redemption for tickets accepted for movies playing at one of the more than 36,000 U.S. screens. Its clients include Honda's Motor Co's Acura, Office Depot and Safeway.

"This will make us a clear number one in the promotional business, and give consumers an even greater incentive to use the Fandango platform," said Fandango President Paul Yanover.

Fandango did not provide financial details for the acquisition.