By Liana B. Baker
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 18 After tussling for years
to win customers, the two biggest U.S. companies in fantasy
sports, DraftKings and FanDuel, said on Friday they are teaming
up in a merger that will cut down on legal bills and advertising
spending.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. In earlier
funding rounds before regulators such as New York's Attorney
General Eric Schneiderman cracked down on the industry, the
companies had each been valued at over $1 billion.
Fantasy sports have surged in popularity as websites have
made it easier to create fictional teams of athletes from sports
leagues, and to monitor their statistics competitively.
Daily fantasy sports, a turbocharged version of the
season-long game, has boomed over the past decade, creating a
multibillion dollar industry. Players draft teams in games
played in just one evening, which has enabled fans to spend
money on the contests with a frequency that critics say is akin
to sports betting.
The deal will be structured as a merger of equals with
DraftKings chief executive and founder, Jason Robins, taking the
CEO post, and Nigel Eccles, FanDuel's CEO, becoming chairman.
Each company will receive three board seats and there will be
one independent director.
A tie-up could reduce legal costs for the two companies,
which have had to defend themselves as well as lobby for
legislation to make the games legal in several states that have
declared them illegal gambling operations.
The announcement comes a few weeks after the companies' $12
million settlement over false advertising claims with the New
York Attorney General.
The agreement will "help the combined company accelerate its
path to profitability," the companies said in a statement.
The deal is also expected to lower advertising budgets. Both
have spent aggressively on TV and online in the past few years
as they battled for market share against each other.
The merger, which is subject to regulatory approval, is
likely to attract the attention of antitrust authorities since
it will combine two market leaders.
FanDuel's CEO Eccles told Reuters last year that he had
heard investors compare a potential deal to the 2008 merger
between Sirius and XM Radio, when two unprofitable upstarts
merged to create No. 1 satellite radio provider Sirius XM Radio
Inc.
High-profile investors have so far backed both companies,
including Fox Sports, Major League Baseball, the National Hockey
League, KKR & Co LP, Raine Group, Google Capital and the venture
arms of Time Warner Inc and Comcast Corp.
