Nov 20 The United States rejected Fairholme
Capital Management's recapitalization proposal of Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac, saying the only way to
revamp the home loan market is through proper housing finance
reform, according to Gene Sperling, a senior adviser to the
president.
Last week, Bruce Berkowitz's Fairholme said it wants to buy
the mortgage-backed securities insurance businesses of Fannie
and Freddie by bringing in $52 billion in new capital, in a bid
to resolve the uncertain future of the mortgage financiers by
freeing them from U.S. government control.
The recapitalization plan sought to raise about $34.6
billion in exchange for preferred stock, and at least $17.3
billion from preferred stockholders in a rights offering.
Any effort to recapitalize Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which
were seized by the U.S. government during the 2008 housing
crisis, would require congressional approval. The White House
and Congress have shown no interest so far in plans proposed by
private investors.
In response, Gene Sperling, Director of the National
Economic Council, said in a speech on Wednesday that the
administration simply cannot allow Fannie and Freddie to be
recapitalized in its current corporate form.
He did not directly refer to Fairholme's proposal in his
speech given at a conference in Washington D.C., according to a
transcript made available to Reuters.
"The risks are simply too great that this would recreate the
problems of the past. The only credible way to end the failed
business model of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac is through
comprehensive housing finance reform," Sperling said.
Sperling said the way forward would be to create a new
housing finance system in which private capital would play a
pivotal role.
Fannie and Freddie, which own or guarantee about two-thirds
of all U.S. home loans, were seized by the government at the
height of the financial crisis as mortgage losses threatened
their solvency.
Lawmakers on Capitol Hill have said they are intent on
winding down the companies to ensure taxpayers will never be on
the hook for big mortgage losses again.