Oct 17 Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
, their regulator and lenders are close to an agreement
that could expand mortgage credit while helping lenders protect
themselves from charges of making bad loans, the Wall Street
Journal reported.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have recouped tens of billions of
dollars in penalties from lenders in recent years over claims
that the lenders made underwriting mistakes on loans they sold
to the mortgage giants.
Lenders have blamed those penalties for tight credit
conditions and for prompting them to make loans only to
borrowers with near-pristine credit.
If the agreement is completed, lenders may be more willing
to lend to borrowers with lower credit scores and smaller down
payments, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
matter. (on.wsj.com/1CwHzDp)
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were not immediately available
for comment.
