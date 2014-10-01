Oct 1 Shares of mortgage finance companies
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac slumped on
Wednesday, after a judge threw out a lawsuit brought by
investors in the companies to stop the government from making
the companies pay a quarterly dividend to the U.S. Treasury.
The common shares of the companies, which are traded on OTC
Markets, were hit hard in premarket trading on heavy volume.
Fannie Mae fell 50 percent to $1.33 a share from a close of
$2.69 on Tuesday, while Freddie Mac shares lost 47 percent to
$1.40 a share. Both companies saw more than 8.5 million shares
traded in premarket action.
The preferred shares traded on OTC Markets also saw heavy
activity. Freddie Mac's preferred "Z" shares lost 53 percent to
$4.75 each, after closing at $10.30 on Tuesday, with 7.8 million
shares traded. Fannie Mae's preferred "S" shares were down 51
percent to $4.50 from $9.20 Tuesday on 10.7 million shares.
The lawsuits were filed by investors Perry Capital LLC,
Fairholme Funds Inc and Arrowood Indemnity Company. The judge
stated that Congress had given the Federal Housing Finance
Agency and the Treasury Department the power to take the
companies' profits as a provision of the Housing and Economic
Recovery Act.
