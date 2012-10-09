Oct 9 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Tuesday it plans to sell $2 billion of benchmark bills on Wednesday, Oct. 10.

The sale includes $1 billion of three-month bills due Jan. 9, 2013, and $1 billion of six-month bills due April 10, 2013.

The sale will be in the form of a Dutch auction.

In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).

Settlement is Oct. 10-11.