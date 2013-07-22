BRIEF-Wells Fargo names Lisa McGeough head of new financial institutions group
July 22 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Monday it plans to sell $2 billion of benchmark bills on Wednesday.
The sale will include $1 billion of three-month bills, due Oct. 23, 2013, and $1 billion of six-month bills, due Jan. 22, 2014.
Settlement is July 24-25.
NEW YORK, April 7 Famed Las Vegas sports gambler William "Billy" Walters was convicted on Friday of charges that he made more than $40 million through an insider trading scheme that prosecutors said involved a stock tip to star professional golfer Phil Mickelson.