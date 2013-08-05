BRIEF-Baillie Gifford & Co reports 4.47 percent passive stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 4.47 percent passive stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. as on 31st March 2017 - SEC Filing
Aug 5 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Monday it plans to sell $2.0 billion of benchmark bills on Wednesday.
The sale consists of $1.0 billion of three-month bills, due Nov. 6, 2013, and $1.0 billion of six-month bills, due Feb. 5, 2014.
Settlement is Aug. 7-8.
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 4.47 percent passive stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. as on 31st March 2017 - SEC Filing
* Says reaches agreement to buy 20.02 percent of its shares from 35 shareholders in exchange of the shares of Urbas Grupo Financiero SA
April 6 An insurance unit of Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it has sued Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co to avoid having to cover asbestos-related injury claims that Goodyear said nothing about for seven years.