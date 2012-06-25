BRIEF-Henan Oriental Silver Star Investment's shares to halt trade pending announcement
June 9 Henan Oriental Silver Star Investment Co Ltd
June 25 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Monday it will sell $2 billion in bills on Wednesday, June 27.
The company will sell $1 billion of three-month bills due Sept. 26, 2012, and $1 billion of six-month bills due Dec. 26, 2012 via a Dutch auction.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).
Settlement is June 27-28.
TORONTO, June 8 Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson's Bay Co said on Thursday it would cut about 2,000 jobs across North America in a major restructuring effort as it reported a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss.