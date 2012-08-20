BRIEF-China Sports Industry Group to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 13
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 12
Aug 20 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Monday it will sell $3 billion of benchmark bills on Wednesday, Aug. 22.
The sale will include $1.5 billion of three-month bills due Nov. 21, 2012, and $1.5 billion of six-month bills due Feb. 20, 2013.
The sale will be in the form of a Dutch auction.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).
Settlement is Aug. 22-23.
