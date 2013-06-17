BRIEF-China Aircraft Leasing says entered into agreements with China Eastern Airlines
May 31 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd :
June 17 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Monday it plans to sell $2 billion of benchmark bills on Wednesday.
The sale will include $1 billion of three-month bills, due Sept. 18, 2013, and $1 billion of six-month bills, due Dec. 18, 2013.
Settlement is June 19-20
May 31 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd :
* Banks receive central bank nod to commence talks - sources (Adds details of potential merger, background)