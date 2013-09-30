BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
Sept 30 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Monday it plans to sell $500 million of benchmark bills on Wednesday.
The sale consists of $250 million of three-month bills, due Jan. 2, 2014, and $250 million of six-month bills, due April 2, 2014.
Settlement is Oct. 2-3.
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .