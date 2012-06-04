BRIEF-Inversiones la Construccion buys its Peruvian unit for $21.7 mln
* SAID ON THURSDAY BUYS 62.9 MLN SHARES IN ITS PERUVIAN UNIT COMPANIA DE SEGUROS DE VIDA CAMARA FROM ITS CHILEAN UNIT OF THE SAME NAME
June 4 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Monday it will sell $1.0 billion of bills on Wednesday.
The company will sell $500 million of three-month bills due Sept. 5, 2012, and $500 million of six-month bills due Dec. 5, 2012. The bills will be sold via a Dutch auction.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9:00 a.m. (1300 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. (1345 GMT).
Settlement is June 6-7.
BRUSSELS, June 9 The chair of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers expects a deal on the Greek bailout programme at a meeting on June 15, his spokesman said on Friday.