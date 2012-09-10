Sept 10 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S.
home funding source, said on Monday it plans to sell $3.0
billion of benchmark bills on Wednesday.
The sale includes $1.5 billion of three-month bills due
Dec. 12, 2012, and $1.5 billion of six-month bills due March 13,
2013.
The sale will be in the form of a Dutch auction.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only
the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual
price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9 a.m.
EDT (1300 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).
Settlement is Sept. 12-13.