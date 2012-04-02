April 2 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Monday it will sell $500 million of three-month benchmark bills due July 5, 2012 and $500 million of six-month bills due Oct. 3, 2012 in a Dutch auction on Wednesday.

In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9:00 a.m. (1300 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. (1345 GMT).

Settlement is April 4-5.