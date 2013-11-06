Nov 6 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S.
home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $500 million of
benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last
week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $250 million of three-month bills
due Feb. 5, 2014 at a 0.055 percent stop-out rate, or lowest
accepted rate, up from the 0.049 percent rate for $250 million
of three-month bills sold Oct. 30.
The company sold $250 million of six-month bills due
May 7, 2014 at a 0.095 percent rate, unchanged from the from the
0.095 percent rate for $250 million of six-month bills sold a
week ago.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.986 with a money
market yield of 0.055 percent. The six-month bills were priced
at 99.952 with a money market yield of 0.095 percent.
Settlement is Oct. Nov. 6-7.