Nov 6 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $500 million of benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $250 million of three-month bills due Feb. 5, 2014 at a 0.055 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.049 percent rate for $250 million of three-month bills sold Oct. 30.

The company sold $250 million of six-month bills due May 7, 2014 at a 0.095 percent rate, unchanged from the from the 0.095 percent rate for $250 million of six-month bills sold a week ago.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.986 with a money market yield of 0.055 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.952 with a money market yield of 0.095 percent.

Settlement is Oct. Nov. 6-7.