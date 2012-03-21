March 21 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding
source, said on Wednesday it sold $1.5 billion of benchmark bills at higher
interest rates compared with last week's sales of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae sold $1 billion of three-month bills due June 20, 2012 at a 0.109
percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.102 percent rate
for last week's sale of $250 million in three-month bills.
The company also sold $500 million of six-month bills due Sept. 19, 2012 at
a 0.165 percent rate, up from the 0.160 percent rate for its $250 million of
six-month bills sold on March 14.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.972 with a money market yield of
0.109 percent, and the six-month bills were priced at 99.917 with a money market
yield of 0.165 percent.
Settlement is March 21-22.