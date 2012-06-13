UPDATE 1-Macquarie to acquire Cargill's North American power, gas business
HOUSTON, June 9 Australian bank Macquarie will acquire Cargill Inc's North America power and gas business for an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Friday.
June 13 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $1 billion of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities. Fannie Mae sold $500 million of three-month bills due Sept. 12, 2012 at a 0.104 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from a 0.095 percent rate for last week's sale of $500 million of three-month bills. The company also sold $500 million of six-month bills due Dec. 12, 2012 at a 0.154 percent rate, up from a 0.142 percent rate for its $500 million of six-month bills sold on June 6. The three-month bills were priced at 99.974 with a money market yield of 0.104 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.922 with a money market yield of 0.154 percent. Settlement is June 13-14.
* Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250.0 million - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ra1ONz Further company coverage: