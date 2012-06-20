June 20 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S.
home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of
benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last
week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae sold $1 billion of three-month bills due Sept.
19, 2012 at a 0.119 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted
rate, up from a 0.104 percent rate for last week's sale of $500
million of three-month bills.
The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due Dec.
19, 2012 at a 0.159 percent rate, up from a 0.154 percent rate
for its $500 million of six-month bills sold on June 13.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.970 with a money
market yield of 0.119 percent. The six-month bills were priced
at 99.920 with a money market yield of 0.159 percent.
Settlement is June 20-21.