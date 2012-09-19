Sept 19 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $4 billion of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $2 billion of three-month bills due Dec. 19, 2012 at a 0.130 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.133 percent rate for last week's sale of $1.5 billion of three-month bills.

The company also sold $2 billion of six-month bills due March 20, 2013 at a 0.151 percent rate, down from the 0.153 percent rate for $1.5 billion six-month bills sold Sept. 12.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.967 with a money market yield of 0.130 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.924 with a money market yield of 0.151 percent.

Settlement is Sept. 19-20.