Oct 3 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S.
home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of
benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last
week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills due
Jan. 2, 2013 at a 0.120 percent stop-out rate, or lowest
accepted rate, down from the 0.125 percent rate for last week's
sale of $1.5 billion of three-month bills.
The company sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due April 3,
2013 at a 0.150 percent rate, also down from the 0.154 percent
rate for $1.5 billion six-month bills sold Sept. 26.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.970 with a money
market yield of 0.120 percent. The six-month bills were priced
at 99.924 with a money market yield of 0.150 percent.
Settlement is Oct. 3-4.